FIRST ALERT FORECAST: April is coming in hot with well-above average temperatures. A weather system passing north of us will shave off a few degrees and produce gusty winds.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A red flag warning is going into effect Tuesday from 10 AM - 7 PM for areas east of Tucson. The strongest gusts are expected in Cochise county.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Red flag warning south and east of Tucson.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
