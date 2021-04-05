FIRST ALERT FORECAST: April is coming in hot with well-above average temperatures. A weather system passing north of us will shave off a few degrees and produce gusty winds.

KOLD 4:30 p.m. forecast April 5, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky | April 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST - Updated April 5 at 4:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A red flag warning is going into effect Tuesday from 10 AM - 7 PM for areas east of Tucson. The strongest gusts are expected in Cochise county.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Red flag warning south and east of Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

