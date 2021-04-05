FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat marches on!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is here and it is here to stay! After a record breaking Easter, Monday will be almost as warm with temps in the mid 90s across Tucson. A system passes to our north Tuesday which will drop temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is still about 10 degrees above average! Winds pick up as this system passes with a Red Flag Warning in place from 10 am to 7 pm Tuesday for areas south and east of the Tucson metro.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Red flag warning south and east of Tucson.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
