Friends of PACC among more than 1,000 non-profits registered for Arizona Gives Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends of PACC is one of more than 1,000 non-profits registered for Arizona Gives Day, which is Tuesday, April 6.
Arizona Gives Day is an annual drive to help organizations across the state.
The groups need help this year more than ever. According to the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, more than $91 million was lost by non-profits during the pandemic.
The mission of Friends of PACC is to support the work of Pima Animal Care Center and enhance its efforts to save the lives of pets in need. It is their vision that every pet who comes to PACC is supported with the resources needed to find a loving home.
Last year, the group raised enough to buy a new ultrasound machine, which is being used daily. This year, Friends of PACC is saluting PACC Fosters, which stepped during the pandemic helping to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on homeless animals.
“The need for animal fostering is even greater than before,” Friends of PACC said in a news release. “Fosters are proving to be major difference-makers for the health and well-being of homeless pets. PACC has unleashed a series of ground-breaking fostering programs that are delivering amazing outcomes for animals, including safety net, medical, and neo-natal fostering, to name a few.”
The group is hoping to raise $75,000 this year. An unnamed donor has agreed to match all donations made between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, up to a total of $4,000.
You can also help by sharing PACC and Friends of PACC Facebook and Instagram posts and stories throughout the day. The more people that know, the more people that support.
Donate to PACC Friends by going to https://www.azgives.org/friendsofpacc.
Below are just some of the groups in need of help. You can see the full list by county by clicking on the following: Pima County, Cochise County, Graham County, Santa Cruz County and Pinal County.
Many Mouths One Stomach is a Tucson-based collective of artists, teachers and community activists who create, inspire, and manifest modern festal culture: the expression of core human needs through public celebration and ceremony. The All Souls Procession, our primary event, fulfills the need to mourn, reflect on, and celebrate the universal experience of death and grief. Our events reclaim public space through art and blur the line between participant and observer, ritual and performance.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/allsoulsprocession
The 100 Club of Arizona provides financial assistance to families of public safety officers and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. They also provide resources to protect our officers and firefighters.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/100club
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/ACSArizona
The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/redcross-az
The Amphi Foundation promotes academic excellence through the expansion of resources that enrich the education, development and well-being of the students in the Amphitheater Public School District.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/amphifoundation
The Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary is dedicated to raising funds to support the firefighters and medical personnel of the Arivaca Fire District Fire Station. Money raised enables the purchase of items that are not funded or are underfunded, in the Fire District Budget. The Auxiliary provides money for fire station and emergency vehicle operating expenses, required education and certification programs, and uniforms.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/ArivacaFireDistrictAuxiliary
The mission of the Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation is to provide advocacy, sustained funding support and increased opportunities for all 4-H youth and adult volunteers in Arizona.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/az4hyouthfoundation
The Arizona Oncology Foundation provides support services to those whose lives are touched by cancer.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/arizonaoncologyfoundation
The mission of the Arizona Science Center is to inspire, educate and engage curious minds through science.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/azscience
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s mission is to inspire people to live in harmony with the natural world by fostering love, appreciation, and understanding of the Sonoran Desert.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/desertmuseum
The ATC creates world-class theatre about what it means to be alive today - inspiring curiosity and creativity, sparking empathy and joy - bringing all Arizonans together.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/arizonatheatre
Ballet Tucson provides artistry of the highest quality through professional performance, education, and community outreach.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/ballettucson
The mission of Ben’s Bells Projects is to teach individuals and communities about the positive impacts of intentional kindness and to inspire people to practice kindness as a way of life.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/bensbells
The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The vision is that all youth achieve their full potential.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/soazbigs
The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is to provide young people in Tucson, especially those who need us most, with a clear path to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/bgctucson
The Catalina Council prepares young people to make ethical choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and law.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/catalinacouncil
Casa de los Niños promotes child well-being and family stability in the Tucson community.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/casadelosninos
The CASA Support Council for Pima County (CSCPC) is a 501 (c)(3) all-volunteer Board whose role is to support the CASA program, the CASA advocate volunteers and CASA children.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/pimacountycasa
The Center For Biological Diversity works to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/biologicaldiversity
The Catalina Foothills High School Band Boosters provide financial, physical, and emotional support for the music education activities of the Foothills Falcon Band.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/cfhsbandboosters
Cody’s Friends is dedicated to improving the lives of people in need and their animals by providing pet food and critical pet supplies to all individuals and families in need along with human service agencies, animal rescue groups and shelters in Arizona, ensuring that those in poverty will never have to forgo a meal in order to provide for their pet, their family.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/codysfriends
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona responds to the root causes of hunger and seeks to restore dignity, health, opportunity and hope to people living in poverty. Our mission is to change lives in the communities we serve by feeding the hungry today, and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/communityfoodbank
The group builds community gardens where Tucsonans grow food, work and learn together, and nurture well-being in our communities.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/communitygardensoftucson
KTDT 99.1FM has been rocking locally and streaming globally since 2015. We serve the community by playing local and international artists who don’t receive corporate airplay.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/downtownradio
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse provides the opportunity to create, sustain, and celebrate a life free from abuse.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/emergecenter
Foster Arizona’s vision is that every child in Arizona’s foster care system will be empowered, supported, and have the opportunity to enrich their lives through intentional community connections. Our mission is to educate, empower and encourage Arizonans to have a positive impact on the lives of kids in foster care.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/fosterarizona
The historic Fox Tucson Theatre enriches the community by providing a venue for extraordinary events and programs that excite, entertain, educate and engage our whole community.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/foxtucson
Friends of Saguaro National Park helps protect wildlife and habitat, preserve cultural resources, promote environmental education, improve recreational trails, enhance visitor experiences, and build environmental stewardship at Saguaro National Park.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/friendsofsaguaro
Friends of the Pima County Public Library is a group of avid library advocates dedicated to supporting and enhancing Library services and programs. Specifically, our mission is to support the library and promote literacy, raise funds to enhance library services and programs, encourage community involvement, promote love of reading and love of learning, and re-circulate materials in environmentally responsible ways.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/FriendsofthePimaCountyPublicLibrary
GAP Ministries provide help to children, healing to families and hope to the community.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/gapmin
The Girl Scouts Of Southern Arizona build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. We believe that when girls succeed, so does society.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/girlscoutssoaz
Gospel Rescue Mission is more than meals and a shelter; we offer the opportunity for a new life to the least, last, and lost in our community through recovery addiction, employment, and housing programs.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/grmtucson
The Goodwill of Southern Arizona provides jobs and training for people to gain skills and achieve independence.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/GoodwillSouthernAZ
The Greater Tucson Fire Foundation assesses and responds to unmet needs of the greater Tucson firefighter community by facilitating access to health and wellness resources, while recognizing Firefighting/EMS heritage and culture.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonfirefoundation
The Green Valley Firefighters Foundation supports the Green Valley Fire District.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/GreenValleyFirefightersFoundation
Habitat for Humanity Tucson’s mission is to create a more compassionate and just world, Habitat for Humanity Tucson brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/HabitatTucson
The HOPE Animal Shelter’s mission is to reduce the suffering of homeless cats and dogs by providing them a compassionate and enriching environment, appropriate medical care and loving permanent homes.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/hopeanimalshelter
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is the oldest and largest nonprofit in Southern Arizona serving pets and the people who love them.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/hssaz
The Interfaith Community Services’ mission is to help people in need achieve stable, healthy and independent lives.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/icstucson
The Junior League of Tucson is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/juniorleagueoftucson
KXCI connects the communities of Tucson and Southern Arizona to each other and to the world with informative, engaging and creative community-based programming.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/kxci
Literacy Connects is a Tucson nonprofit connecting people of all ages to a world of opportunities through literacy and creative expression.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/literacyconnects
The Living Streets Alliance advocates for a thriving Tucson by creating great streets for all of us. We envision streets as living public spaces that connect people to places and to each other.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/livingstreetsalliance
Local First Arizona is building opportunities throughout the state. Our vision is an Arizona economy that is sustainable, resilient, and celebratory of diverse cultures. To achieve this vision, Local First Arizona focuses on a wide range of strategic initiatives that target systems of inequity and build prosperity for all Arizonans.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/localfirstaz
Loft Cinema’s mission is to build the community by celebrating the art and diversity of film.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/loftcinema
Make-A-Wish Arizona creates life-changing wishes for Arizona children with critical illnesses.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/makeawishaz
March of Dimes fights for the health of all moms and babies. March of Dimes is a champion for families, focusing on communities with the greatest need and fighting for the best possible care for all moms and babies.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/marchofdimes-arizona
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona’s mission is to deliver nutritious meals to people in Southern Arizona through a network of caring individuals.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/mobilemealssoaz
NAMI Southern Arizona fights to improve the quality of life for all those affected by mental illness.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/nami_southern_arizona
Native Seeds/SEARCH seeks to find, protect, and preserve the seeds of the people of the Greater Southwest so that these arid adapted crops may benefit all peoples and nourish a changing world. We have been conserving nearly 2,000 varieties of heirloom seeds and promoting food security in the Southwest for over 38 years.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/nativeseeds
Our Family Services works to eliminate homelessness and strengthen our community.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/ourfamilyservices
The Pima Council on Aging’s mission is to promote dignity and respect for aging, and to advocate for independence in the lives of Pima County’s older adults and their families now and for generations to come.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/pcoa
Pima Paws for Life works to give hope to hundreds of dogs and cats with no hope left.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/pimapawsforlife
The mission of Reid Park Zoological Society is to support and enhance Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo value for the community.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/reidparkzoo
The Rialto Theatre Foundation is dedicated to the stewardship and preservation of the historic Rialto Theatre, a unique entertainment venue and cornerstone of downtown Tucson, offering a broad range of high-quality performing arts that are reflective of the diverse and vibrant community it serves.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/rialtotheatre
The association supports the marching band at Rincon/University High.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/rangerband
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona finds, creates and supports programs that directly benefit the health and well-being of children and their families.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/rmhctucson
The Sahuarita Food Bank strives to meet the nutritional needs of the hungry through the acquisition and distribution of healthy food. In collaboration with community partners and clients, we also address the causes of hunger through education, workforce development, coaching and other human services.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/sahuaritafoodbank
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/SpecialOlympicsAZ
St. Mary’s Food Bank works to alleviate hunger through the gathering and distribution of food while encouraging self-sufficiency, collaboration, advocacy and education.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/stmarysfoodbank
The group advocates for animal rights and ending the euthanasia of at-risk felines through protection, adoption and sanctuary.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/hermitagecatshelter
The Mission of the Mini Time Machine Museum is to preserve and advance the art of miniatures for the education and enjoyment of the public.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/theminitimemachinemuseum
The Salvation Army serves those in need in Arizona.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/salvationarmy
TROT’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and adults with special needs and veterans using equine-assisted activities and therapies to improve physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/trotarizona
To promote community awareness and provide diagnostic and therapeutic services for individuals with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); to educate and support professionals and families on ASD-related issues; to support and provide resources for families; to stimulate research and represent the best interests of the autism community in Tucson and its surrounding areas.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonallianceforautism
Founded in 1939, the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is dedicated to providing boys in the community an enriched educational experience through the study and performance of choral music.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/boyschorus
Tucson Audubon works to inspire people to enjoy and protect birds through recreation, education, conservation, and restoration of the environment upon which we all depend.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonaudubon
The Tucson Botanical Gardens is an urban oasis in the heart of Tucson. It connects people with plants and nature through art, science, history, and culture.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonbotanical
Our mission is to influence the discovery and celebration of live jazz performance and music education through community engagement anchored by a world-class jazz festival in downtown Tucson.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonjazzfestival
Tucson Jazz Music Foundation provides tuition and travel scholarships based on financial need for Arizona’s youth for jazz music education. In addition, the foundation sponsors residencies and master classes by well-known jazz artists and clinicians (usually free and open to the public), demonstrations for school children on the history of and legends of jazz, group travel sponsorships to national jazz conferences, festivals, and competitions; and music education programs for the general public.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonjazzmusicfoundation
The mission of the Tucson Jewish Community Center is to cultivate and enrich Jewish identity, ensure Jewish continuity, foster wellness, and broaden communal harmony.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonjcc
The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is an art education and museum located in downtown Tucson. The TMA has more than 8,000 pieces of art.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/TucsonMuseumofArt
Tucson Values Teachers works to inspire support of PreK-12 teachers in Southern Arizona through community collaborations that attract, retain, and celebrate teachers excellence.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonvaluesteachers
The Tucson Wildlife Center is dedicated to the rescue, emergency medical care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife before return to the wild, while promoting education, habitat protection and peaceful coexistence with wildlife.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonwildlife
Tu Nidito creates a community of acceptance and understanding regarding children in grief. It is our vision that no child grieves alone.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tunidito
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona responded to the community’s needs, transforms individual lives and brings long-lasting, systemic change to the community by focusing on the key, underlying issues.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/UWTSA
Unscrewed Theater is dedicated to teaching and showcasing the art of improvisational theater as well as other unique forms of live entertainment.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/UnscrewedTheater
We Care Tucson’s mission is to help create sustainable communities by recycling, repurposing, and redistributing goods for people in need.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/wecaretucson
The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona collaborates to achieve social, political and economic change that empowers women and girls. The only philanthropic foundation in Southern Arizona dedicated exclusively to empowering women and girls, our vision is: Women thrive. Our community prospers.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/WFSA
The YMCA of Southern Arizona is dedicated to improving the quality of human life and helping all people realize their fullest potential through the development of spirit, mind and body.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/tucsonymca
Youth On Their Own supports the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County by providing financial assistance, basic human needs and guidance.
Donate by going to https://www.azgives.org/yoto
