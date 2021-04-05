Governor Ducey signs legislation to protect Arizonans from frivolous lawsuits

Senate Bill (SB) 1377, sponsored by Senator Leach, fulfills a State of the State priority of the Governor’s to protect Arizonans from “frivolous lawsuits.” It provides the legal framework for when a liability claim can be brought in relation to COVID-19 while still ensuring that claims based on gross negligence and willful misconduct can be heard. The legislation applies during the current public health pandemic and protects health care institutions and other service providers for any act or omission that is alleged to have occurred during a person’s screening, assessment, or treatment that is related to the health emergency.