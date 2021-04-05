Kino Event Center to transition from COVID-19 testing to vaccination site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s COVID-19 testing location at Kino Event Center will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, as the site converts to an indoor vaccination center.
The testing site has been operated by Paradigm Labs, which plans to retain a smaller testing area at another location to be determined. Paradigm will partner with the County to run the vaccination site at Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.
Public vaccinations at the Kino Event Center will begin April 12 and will be held Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Registration will open on April 9 via the state’s registration system at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
For all of the registration options in Pima County, visit our COVID-19 vaccine information page at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
To find free Pima County COVID-19 testing centers, visit www.pima.gov/covid19testing.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.