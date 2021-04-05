Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis

The head of the Capitol Police union said officers are “reeling” following the death on Friday of Officer Billy Evans, who was on the force for 18 years. He was struck at a Capitol entrance by a man who, according to investigators, suffered from delusions and suicidal thoughts. There is currently no indication that Evans was stabbed or shot, contrary to initial indications that he might have been slashed by a knife, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.