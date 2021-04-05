More than 89,000 uninsured Arizonans may be eligible for health insurance plans with lower or no-cost premiums

On average, four out of five enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month with tax credits, and more than 50% will be able to find a Silver plan for $10 or less with tax credits. The new subsidies are effective in 2021 and continue through 2022. The enhanced subsidy structure falls under the Special Enrollment Period that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced as a result of President Biden’s executive order.