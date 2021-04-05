More than 89,000 uninsured Arizonans may be eligible for health insurance plans with lower or no-cost premiums

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The subsidy expansion under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 could allow more than 89,000 uninsured Arizonans to be eligible for health insurance plans with lower or no-cost premiums, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ).
“This is a big opportunity for individuals, couples, and families,” said Rachel Winkler, Vice President of BCBSAZ. “We want to be there to help Arizonans navigate what is best for them.”
Here are some important things to know:
- You may now qualify for a subsidy even if you did not during last year’s open enrollment period.
- You may be eligible for lower cost or free premium plans.
- Anyone can elect a plan, regardless of whether they have a qualifying event or not, now through Aug. 15, 2021.
On average, four out of five enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month with tax credits, and more than 50% will be able to find a Silver plan for $10 or less with tax credits. The new subsidies are effective in 2021 and continue through 2022. The enhanced subsidy structure falls under the Special Enrollment Period that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced as a result of President Biden’s executive order.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona advisors can help. For more information about BCBSAZ health insurance plans and offerings, or to enroll in a plan, visit azblue.com/subsidy-expansion-2021.
