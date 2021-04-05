SILVER ALERT: Scottsdale man missing since Sunday morning

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Scottsdale man.
John Heggblom, 73, is described as white, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt of unknown color, black shorts, white socks, and white shoes.
Heggblom was driving a maroon 2019 Honda Ridgeline with Arizona veterans plate 4JCH8 in the area of 65th Street and Monterosa Street in Scottsdale.
His family said he has been diagnosed with dementia.
If you see Heggblom or his vehicle, call police at 480-312-5000 or 911.
