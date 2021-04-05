State vaccinations sites administer one-millionth dose of vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona continues to prove why it’s one of the country’s leaders in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
On Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced their state-run sites have administered their 1 millionth dose of vaccine.
“Arizona is working around the clock to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We are thankful to the thousands of staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to get Arizonans vaccinated.”
Among the 1,053,035 doses administered at Arizona’s five state-run sites, nearly 700,000 have been administered at State Farm Stadium, which opened on Jan. 11 in Glendale.
As of Monday, April 5, more than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and more than 1.4 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.
“The staff and volunteers at state vaccination sites in the Phoenix area, Tucson, and Yuma continue to do a tremendous job of getting these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines into the community,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “As more vaccine becomes available, we need even more Arizonans to roll up their sleeves at state sites and other venues.”
In a virtual tour of State Farm Stadium on Feb. 8, President Biden and Vice President Harris praised the facility and called it a national model.
“You’re saving people’s lives, short term, and long term,” Biden told Dr. Christ. “So thank you, thank you, thank you.”
At 11 a.m. each Friday, registration opens for vaccination appointments at state sites during the following week. To register, please visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.
