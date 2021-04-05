Wildcat fans proud of their team, win or lose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wildcat fans said win or lose, they’re impressed by the team’s performance in the NCAA tournament.
“Whatever happens, I am very proud of them and I think the whole city of Tucson is, too,” said Lisa Heltemes, an Arizona alumna.
The national championship game had fans on the edge of their seats.
“Everyone is chanting and screaming. Before you know it, they’re one point up from us and then my heart just broke,” said Gabriella Centurion, an Arizona freshman.
Of course, Sunday’s outcome wasn’t what fans wanted.
“What a heartbreaking loss. One point should’ve got this one. A heartbreaking loss for sure,” said Gary Turkington.
Heartbreaking for many. But students, especially seniors, said it was amazing to see the women’s basketball team make it so far.
“With COVID and everything, we haven’t had much fun,” said Ethan Crube, a UA senior. “With this tournament going on, it was the best thing we could’ve had for us.”
Fans said you could feel the electric energy through the final moments of the game.
“It was inspiring to see how the young people are so supportive of everything,” said Susan Brown, a UA fan.
Fans are excited to welcome the women’s basketball team home and congratulate them on all they have accomplished.
