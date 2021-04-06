Arizona to receive more than $11M in affordable housing funds

State must use at least 80% for rental housing assistance

By Joshua Morales | April 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST - Updated April 6 at 3:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it will allocate more than $689 million for affordable housing across the country.

The state of Arizona is set to receive more than $11 million dollars through the nation’s Housing Trust Fund, which was launched in 2008 to assist low-income households and those experiencing homelessness.

This year’s funds are more than double the amount of funds allocated to states last year, which estimated to more than $322 million.

HUD says it will distribute HTF funds, which will be administered by states with a specific formula.

States will need to use at least 8o% of this annual grant for rental housing assistance; up to 10% for homeownership; and up to 10% for reasonable administrative and planning costs.

For a list of all fund distributions for each individual state, follow [this link].

