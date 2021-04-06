Celebrate Oro Valley goes virtual April 19 to 23

Craft for KidsJoin artist A. Jane Hicks as she tells the origin story of Picasso, the mustang horse character she created. Joyce Rychener will provide instructions for the children’s stick horse craft project, which is based on Picasso the mustang. Free craft supplies are available and must be reserved in advance. Visit PlayOV.com to reserve your children’s craft pack. Once your packet has been reserved, it will be available for pickup at the Oro Valley Community Center fitness lobby (near the tennis courts at 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.), Monday thru Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday thru Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.