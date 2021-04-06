FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning in place today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A red flag warning is going into effect today from 10 AM through 7 PM for areas south and east of Tucson. The strongest gusts are expected in Cochise county. As that system passes to our north, our highs will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is still about 8-10 degrees above average!
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Red flag warning south and east of Tucson.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
