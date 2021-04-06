Onsite registration assistance available for walk-up vaccinations at TCC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have had trouble registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online, here is some good news for you. The Tucson Convention Center site is offering onsite registration assistance for walk-up vaccinations.
The Pima County Health Department says staff can also assist individuals to register for other major vaccine sites within the county, including Banner South (Kino), Tucson Medical Center and the University of Arizona.
And beginning April 9, staff will also assist in registering individuals at the new COVID-19 vaccination POD at the Kino Event Center.
PCHD says people who already have an account set up with ‘My Chart’ through the TCC website may even be able to receive same-day appointments, depending on vaccine availability.
The TCC vaccination center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is free parking at the garage off Church Avenue.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.