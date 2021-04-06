Police investigate deadly shooting on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a west-side apartment complex Monday night, April 5.
According to police, the confrontation happened in a parking lot at 41 S. Shannon Road at about 10:30 p.m.
Both of the people involved were male, but ages have not yet been released.
After a reported exchange of gunfire, one of the men involved drove away and crashed into a power pole at Shannon and Broadway Boulevard. Responding officers rendered aid for his unspecified injuries until he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The other male was taken to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME or 911.
