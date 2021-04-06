UArizona president encourages students to get vaccinated at university site, says grads can bring up to four guests to Commencement Ceremonies

Anyone age 16 or older is now eligible to schedule an appointment at state vaccination sites, including the one at UArizona. Appointments can be scheduled through the Arizona Department of Health Services website. Those needing assistance can email covidhelp@arizona.edu or call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in Spanish or English. About 22.3% of the people vaccinated at the UArizona site have self-identified as Hispanic or Latinx.