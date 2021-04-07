Arizona attorney general seeks continuation of death row executions including Tucson native Frank Atwood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven years after Arizona carried out its last execution of a death row inmate, the state’s attorney general is seeking to start them up again.
One of the first inmates to face execution in Arizona is a convicted murderer from Tucson.
“He’s close to being executed, and he’s trying to pull everything he can out of the hat to prolong it and delay it,” said Debbie Carlson, the mother of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.
Debbie Carlson was the mother of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.
Carlson spoke to KOLD outside court in 2013, which was 29 years after her daughter was kidnapped, and murdered near her Tucson home.
Eight years after that interview, Vicki’s killer, Frank Atwood, still sits on death row.
“Vicki Lynne was an 8-year-old girl whose mom wanted her to drop a card off in the mail and she went to that mailbox and never returned, and I think it’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Mark Brnovich, Arizona Attorney General.
Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, announced Tuesday, April 6 that he will seek a warrant to move forward with the execution of the man who took Vicki’s life.
“Her killer has had numerous appeals, been in prison for decades, and now it’s time for us to get some closure for the victims, get some closure for people like Debbie Carlson,” Brnovich said.
However, Frank Atwood’s defense attorney said evidence suggests he’s innocent.
“The state is now attempting to sweep aside the most profound issues that can arise in our legal system, including whether the convicted is actually guilty of the crime and whether death is a morally or legally tenable punishment in the individual’s case. Mr. Atwood needs the opportunity to present these issues before the Arizona Supreme Court entertains setting an execution date,” said Joseph Perkovich, attorney for Frank Atwood.
“A jury of 12 of his peers found him guilty and he was sentenced to death, and he needs to be a man and face that,” Carlson said.
In the years since that interview, Carlson told KOLD off camera that her feelings have not changed, and she will have more to say when an execution date is set.
If the Supreme Court grants the Attorney General’s motion, the state will have 35 days to carry out Atwood’s execution.
The pause on executions was the result of a shortage of one of the drugs needed to carry out a lethal injection, that drug has since been obtained.
