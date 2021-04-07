Sean Miller out as Arizona Wildcats head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has fired men’s basketball coach Sean Miller.
In a statement released on Wednesday, April 7, Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said he feels “we need a fresh start and now is the time.”
Heeke also announced that associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach.
The full text of the news release is below:
“The University of Arizona announced today that men’s basketball head coach Sean Miller will be leaving the program. The University will honor the terms of his existing contract.
Miller served as head coach for 12 seasons, compiling an overall record of 302-109, including a 150-68 record in Pac-10/Pac-12 play. He guided the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three Elite Eight appearances. Miller also led Arizona to five regular season conference championships and three Pac-12 Tournament titles.
“We appreciate Sean’s commitment to our basketball program and to the university,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “After taking the many factors involved into account, we simply believe that we need a fresh start and now is the time. I want to thank Sean, Amy and their sons for their service to the university and wish them the very best in the future.”
Heeke announced that associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach.
Miller arrived in Tucson after serving as the head coach at Xavier University for five seasons after serving as an assistant coach at Xavier, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Miami (Ohio) and Wisconsin.
“After conferring with Dave Heeke since the season’s end, it has become clear that our men’s basketball program – and our University – needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “Arizona Basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university. I believe our future is bright, and I look forward to welcoming a new head coach to the Wildcat family.”
The national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
“We have a storied men’s basketball program with unbelievable fan support, facilities and resources,” Heeke said. “While we will not put a timeline on our search, we will move as expeditiously as possible and will include a broad array of candidates, identifying coaches who exhibit integrity, competitiveness and a genuine care for the student-athletes. I am confident that we will have a diverse pool and find the right fit for Arizona men’s basketball.”
Larry Penley, the chair of the Arizona Board of Regents, released the following statement in support of the move:
“On behalf of the Arizona Board of Regents, we stand behind President Robbins and his decision to lead the University of Arizona men’s basketball program in a new direction. President Robbins is committed to the excellence, integrity and success of this proud program, which is so vital to the UArizona brand and reputation. President Robbins has met with the board repeatedly and has kept us apprised of his decisions during what has been a challenging period. We look forward to a fresh start that will be made possible by President Robbins’ choice in new leadership. To the Wildcat community – including students, staff members, alumni and loyal fans – let’s join together in continued support of the University of Arizona and all of its student athletes as they begin this new chapter together.”
Miller arrived on campus in the spring of 2009, hired by Arizona Athletic Director Jim Livengood and charged with calming the basketball program’s choppy waters.
After Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson surprisingly stepped down before the 2007 season, Arizona had gone through Kevin O’Neal and Russ Pennell.
After a third coaching search that included the likes of Tim Floyd, Livengood ultimately zeroed in on Miller.
Miller was a college basketball star at Pitt and made his name as Xavier’s head coach. He led Xavier to three straight Atlantic 10 regular-season championships and four straight NCAA tournament berths. Though Miller initially turned down the offer, he changed his mind and became the team’s fourth head coach in as many seasons.
Miller’s first season ended with 16 wins, 15 losses.
The second year, however, raised the bar substantially.
Led by Pac-10 Player of the Year Derrick Williams, who ended up being the second overall pick in the NBA draft, Arizona clinched Miller’s first regular-season conference championship en route to a 30-win season. The Wildcats punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating Memphis, Texas, and No. 1 seed Duke. The Wildcats ended up losing to eventual tournament champion UConn.
It was the first of seven NCAA tournament appearances for Miller’s Wildcats, a run that included five Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights. Under Miller, Arizona won five regular season conference titles and three conference tournament titles. Thirteen of Miller’s Wildcats were selected in the draft, five of them as lottery picks, including Williams, Aaron Gordon, Stanley Johnson, Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton – Arizona’s first-ever No. 1 overall selection.
But the program’s foundation started to quiver before Ayton’s only season in Tucson. In September 2017, Miller’s top assistant Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested as part of the sweeping FBI investigation into college basketball and bribery. Richardson was caught on secret recordings accepting as much as $20,000, money that was said to be used to influence at least one high school recruit to sign with Arizona.
Several months later, in February 2018, ESPN published a story alleging that the FBI had recordings of Miller talking to defendant and former would-be agent Christian Dawkins about payments totaling $100,000 to Ayton. Soon after, attorney Paul Kelly of an independent firm hired by Arizona, released a statement claiming that there was no evidence that Ayton ever accepted any money. Miller then publicly refuted the story and any claim that he’d ever knowingly broken NCAA rules.
A year later, Richardson pled guilty to federal funds bribery. Then, in the second trial of Dawkins and former Adidas consultant, Merl Code, jurors heard tapes of Richardson and Dawkins speaking of Miller allegedly paying Ayton and former Wildcat Rawle Alkins.
However, no evidence confirming those allegations was ever presented. Furthermore, following the conclusion of the trial that found Dawkins and Code guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, Dawkins told reporter Adam Zagoria, he never talked to Miller about ensuring Ayton’s commitment to Arizona.
Miller’s final two seasons were marred by incidents. The first came just as the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament got under way, when the NCAA and conference canceled their remaining postseasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In October, the NCAA handed down a Notice of Allegations that included nine charges of misconduct, five of which were labelled Level One, the most serious offenses. While Miller was never said to have committed a specific violation, the notice singled him out for what it called his failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance and a lack of institutional control.
Finally, in December, Arizona Athletics acknowledged the severity of the Notice of Allegations by imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for men’s basketball. A little over two months later and only after an Arizona superior court judge forced its hand, did the university finally release the NOA to the public.
After 12 seasons, the Miller era ends. He leaves Arizona with 302 wins, 109 losses, three conference coach-of-the-year honors, and one complicated legacy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.