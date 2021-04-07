Sean Miller out as Arizona Wildcats head coach

“On behalf of the Arizona Board of Regents, we stand behind President Robbins and his decision to lead the University of Arizona men’s basketball program in a new direction. President Robbins is committed to the excellence, integrity and success of this proud program, which is so vital to the UArizona brand and reputation. President Robbins has met with the board repeatedly and has kept us apprised of his decisions during what has been a challenging period. We look forward to a fresh start that will be made possible by President Robbins’ choice in new leadership. To the Wildcat community – including students, staff members, alumni and loyal fans – let’s join together in continued support of the University of Arizona and all of its student athletes as they begin this new chapter together.”