Country Club to close north of Broadway April 9-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you often travel through Broadway Boulevard, you’re most likely aware of the road construction taking place from Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road.
And if you just happen to cut Broadway through Country Club to avoid construction, here is a traffic alert just for you.
On Friday, April 9 at about 7 p.m., Country Club north of Broadway will be closed to travel until about 6 a.m. on Monday, April 12. Motorists traveling north on Country Club will be required to turn either left or right onto Broadway Boulevard.
Motorists traveling southbound on Country Club towards the intersection will NOT be able to pass through. They should detour using Tucson Boulevard or Alvernon Way. And local access will only be permitted between Sixth Street and Tenth Street from Country Club Road.
Traffic control signs will be posted on neighboring streets. Pedestrian and bike access will also NOT be permitted through the Broadway and Country Club Road intersection.
For more information on this construction project, click [HERE].
