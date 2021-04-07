FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat marches on!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, April 7th
By Stephanie Waldref | April 7, 2021 at 4:03 AM MST - Updated April 7 at 7:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The next week is going to be pretty quiet as far as our weather goes! Highs around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A system passes to our north on Thursday... not much change with our temperatures but we will see winds pick up again!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

