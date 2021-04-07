Gov. Ducey signs bill to protect Arizona drivers who cannot pay outstanding fees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation allowing drivers who cannot afford to pay traffic fines or fees to not have their licenses suspended.
This thanks to SB 1551, which ends drivers license suspensions and restrictions for failure to pay civil penalty, surcharge or assessment fees.
In addition, the bill also reinstates driving privileges to Arizona drivers with suspended licenses due to failure to pay civil traffic violations.
SB 1551 also allows judges to waive or change fees at their own discretion if the person responsible for the violation is facing financial hardship. However, judges may NOT mitigate fees for fines related to driving under the influence.
