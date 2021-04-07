Indoor drive-thru vaccination site opens at warehouse in Mesa

Of those 1 million shots, more than 700,000 were given at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which closed Sunday evening to transition to overnight hours moving forward, health officials said. The site, formerly operating 24/7 in the stadium’s west parking lot, has transitioned its hours for the next few weeks as the site prepares to move to an indoor location. Its hours of operation now are 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. until April 23, when the site will close for good and vaccine administration will be resumed at nearby Gila River Arena. Instead of a drive-thru site like its predecessor, patients will have to park and enter the arena to receive their shot.