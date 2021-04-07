16 killed in bus accident in northern Sonora

CABORCA, Sonora (KOLD News 13) - According to Mexican authorities, 16 people were killed today when two buses collided on a highway near Caborca, Sonora in Mexico.
Fourteen others were injured.
According to reports, the incident occurred before dawn Tuesday morning, as two buses carrying mineworkers of the Noche Buena gold mine crashed. The smaller of the two buses received the worst damage, and all of the dead appear to have been on it.
All but three of them were men.
Noche Buena is an open-pit gold mine located some distance away from the city of Caborca, Sonora.
