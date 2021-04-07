Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday, April 5 on the intersection at Broadway Boulevard and Mountain Avenue.
According to TPD, the incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection for the report of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian.
Once on scene, Tucson Fire medics immediately transported a 73-year-old female pedestrian to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to interviews, the woman was crossing Broadway Boulevard from south to north in a marked crosswalk, assisted by a medical walker. She was also carrying a mobile oxygen tank.
Police say, as she was crossing the street she was struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan traveling westbound on Broadway.
The driver of the sedan did not stop and fled the scene.
Today, TPD personnel say the victim, identified as Kristina Dale Sikora, died of her injuries after remaining in the hospital since Monday.
Detectives are now actively following up on any leads that could lead to the suspect’s arrest. We do know investigators believe the suspect vehicle sustained front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
