Pools and splash pads set to open in Tucson April 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just before the Easter holiday, Parks & Recreation with the City of Tucson opened up reservations for ramadas at parks. And on April 19, something else is reopening- pools and splash pads.
Tucson Parks & Rec says it will open three extended-season pools and splash pads, in addition to four pools that are already open.
Pools will continue to be limited capacity for adult lap swimming, with only one lap swimmer per lane. And masks will be required at the facilities when not in the water.
Splash pads will open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.
