Teens face charges following shooting, smoke shop robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing charges in connection with a shooting and a pair of armed robberies in Tucson, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Edward Delarosa (right) and Anthony Albert Hawkins (left) were arrested Tuesday afternoon near Orange Grove and Shannon. Delarosa, 19, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and drug possession. Hawkins, 18, was charged with armed robbery.
The TPD said the two robbed a smoke shop in the 640 block of East Fort Lowell Road around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. About an hour later, they allegedly shot an employee while robbing a smoke shop in the 3400 block of East Speedway. The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Shortly after the shooting, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department located the suspects on Orange Grove.
Both Delarosa and Hawkins are in the Pima County jail without bond.
