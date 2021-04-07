TMC moving vaccine efforts to Udall Park due to heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In order to best serve the community, Tucson Medical Center is moving its outside clinic from the TMC campus to Morris K. Udall Center at Udall Park on April 19.
“TMC has been an invaluable partner since the start of the vaccination efforts in Pima County,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “Moving their site indoors as temperatures rise will continue to best serve the community and all those workers and volunteers who have helped make their operations so efficient.”
Special thanks to longtime community partner Cox Communications for making sure all of the connectivity needed was quickly installed for the new vaccination site.
“We are so thankful for our community partners,” said Julia Strange, vice president Community Benefit, TMC HealthCare. “These partnerships are paramount to our operations. Moving outdoor vaccination efforts indoors will go a long way toward getting Tucson vaccinated against COVID-19 so we can get back to the lives we love and miss.”
In these first four months of vaccinating Tucson, TMC has given more than 100,000 doses and hopes to see continued momentum as vaccine efforts ramp up even more.
Vaccination clinic hours will be:
- April 19-24: Monday –Friday, 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. –2 p.m.
- Beginning April 26: Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. –7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine for registration information.
