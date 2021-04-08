Arizona legislature passes bill to stop federal interference with state elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Arizona State Senate passed a resolution that would stop the federal government from interfering in the state’s legislative authority over management, control and administration of elections.
The Arizona House of Representatives said HCR 2023 is a direct response to Congress’ passage of H.R.1., which allows the federal government to share information with state election officials to develop a national strategy to improve security of election systems.
Arizona Rep. Jake Hoffman calls H.R. 1 an attempt by Democrats to rig America’s electoral system.
“The Constitution delegates the power over elections to the legislature and we intend to fiercely oppose any effort by corrupt politicians in Washington, D.C. to interfere with our sovereign authority. The Arizona legislature stands unwaveringly against the Democrats’ unconstitutional power grab and attempt to federalize our state’s elections process,” Hoffman said.
A copy of HCR 2023 will be sent to President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other state legislatures for review.
