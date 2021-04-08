Carondelet Neurological Institute earns Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital has earned a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification for its ability to deliver the highest quality of care to the most complex stroke cases.
The certification granted by DNV Healthcare means Carondelet Neurological Institute is equipped with the personnel, infrastructure, and expertise to diagnose and treat stroke patients, who require intensive medical and surgical care, specialized tests, or interventional therapies.
“We are proud of this designation we have earned through high quality care and evidence based protocols,” said Carondelet’s Stroke Program Director, Misty Thompson. “We work closely with our EMS partners, surrounding hospitals and communities to serve as a premier provider of comprehensive and specialized care to patients with cerebrovascular disease in Tucson and Southern Arizona. This care is provided through a coordinated multidisciplinary team approach.”
“Getting this certification shows that Carondelet Neurological Institute has all of the necessary resources to take care of these complex patients,” Thompson said.
Carondelet Neurological Institute has also received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Gold plus Quality Achievement Award and Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and advanced therapy. These awards recognize Carondelet Neurological Institute’s stroke program for applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes.
“The certification is great news for community,” added Carondelet Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Doug Luckett.
“Carondelet is continuously investing in talent and our facility for the benefit of our community. Every second is critical in minimizing the damage caused by a stroke. Quickly and effectively treating stroke helps preserve brain function and a better quality of life for patients after a stroke,” Thompson added.
A comprehensive stroke center also serves as a resource center for other facilities in the area, offering guidance and consultation for triage of patients, providing expertise on cases, making diagnostic tests or treatment available, and being an educational resource for other hospitals, according to the DNV Healthcare criteria.
The types of patients who might use and benefit from a Comprehensive Stroke Center include, but are not limited to, patients with ischemic strokes, large vessel occlusions, hemorrhagic strokes, or strokes from unusual causes that may require specialized testing or interventional therapies, according to accrediting body DNV Healthcare.
“This is an incredible accomplishment in our commitment to serve the communities in southern Arizona. We appreciate the collaboration and integration between our Carondelet neurosciences programs, which will continue to be complimentary to serve any stroke patient’s needs,” added Luckett.
“Congratulations to our stroke team and thank you to our physician partners for helping us achieve certification during such a tumultuous year. We continue to learn from and challenge one another in delivering better stroke care across the state,” he said.
