Dinosaur drive-thru exhibit debuts in Tucson April 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dinosaur fanatics, here is something that is sure to grab your attention. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru exhibit debuts at the Pima County Fairgrounds on Friday, April 9.
The exhibit will feature over 70 realistic dinosaurs, including adorable baby dinos, the enormous T-Rex and even the Megalodon. The dinosaurs move and make sounds, and guests can enjoy the Jurassic experience from the comfort of their own vehicles.
Ticket information can be found [HERE] and the event runs until Sunday, April 18.
The exhibit opens daily from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
