Dinosaur drive-thru exhibit debuts in Tucson April 9
Jurassic Quest operates with COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. (Source: JOSE CHARO PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Joshua Morales | April 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM MST - Updated April 7 at 5:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dinosaur fanatics, here is something that is sure to grab your attention. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru exhibit debuts at the Pima County Fairgrounds on Friday, April 9.

The exhibit will feature over 70 realistic dinosaurs, including adorable baby dinos, the enormous T-Rex and even the Megalodon. The dinosaurs move and make sounds, and guests can enjoy the Jurassic experience from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Ticket information can be found [HERE] and the event runs until Sunday, April 18.

The exhibit opens daily from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

