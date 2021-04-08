Disability community vaccination event to be held in Phoenix this weekend

(Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST - Updated April 8 at 11:52 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Disability Community Vaccination Event will be held for persons with disabilities, caregivers and family members in Phoenix at the Ability360 Center at 5025 E. Washington St. on April 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patients must be 16 years old or older and minors must have an Authorized Health Representative for consent. Vaccinations will be administered in a walk-in clinic setting at the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center gymnasium. ADA reasonable accommodations will be provided upon request in the sign-up system.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

Call 602-256-2245 to get assistance with scheduling an appointment. Click HERE for more info.

