FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning in place today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures hover around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A system passing to our north Thursday brings gusty wind with a Red Flag Warning in place for parts of southern Arizona today from 1 to 8PM. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire.
THURSDAY: Red flag warning in place east of Tucson. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.