FIRST ALERT FORECAST: red flag warning in place today!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 8, 2021 at 4:08 AM MST - Updated April 8 at 5:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures hover around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A system passing to our north Thursday brings gusty wind with a Red Flag Warning in place for parts of southern Arizona today from 1 to 8PM. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire.

THURSDAY: Red flag warning in place east of Tucson. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

