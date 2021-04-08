Gov. Ducey appoints Brig. General Kerry Muehlenbeck To Arizona’s Adjutant General

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in Arizona history, a woman is appointed as Arizona’s Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
On Thursday, April 8, Governor Doug Ducey announced Brigadier General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck will take over the department after Major General Michael T. McGuire’s official retirement on April 10.
“General Muehlenbeck’s impressive military experience and continued leadership are amplified by her legal and teaching background,” Gov. Ducey said.
According to a news release, she joined the Arizona Air National Guard in 1997 and served in many roles until she became Arizona’s Deputy Adjutant General in 2018.
General Muehlenbeck served as the Deputy Adjutant General and the Director of Administrative Services. She was responsible for oversight of several programs including United States Property and Fiscal Office (USPFO), the State Risk Management Office, and State Purchasing and Contracting.
“Having served and taught for years, I look forward to leading Arizona DEMA and the Arizona National Guard to help protect and support Arizona communities,” said General Muehlenbeck. “It is an honor to succeed General McGuire after his years of admirable service, and I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for this tremendous opportunity.”
