Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion training to take place at Fort Huachuca April 9

During the exercise, CH-53s fly into Libby Army Airfield and Hubbard Landing Zone. Marines exit the helicopters, secure selected areas, and return to their aircraft. On LAAF, the group conducts a Forward Air Refueling Point event, refueling a couple of the helicopters from a KC-130. This is done while the aircraft’s engines are on. Additionally, several C-130s and F/A-18s will provide overhead support. The exercise ends with all helicopters and the KC-130 departing LAAF within the 2-hour window.