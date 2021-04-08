Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion training to take place at Fort Huachuca April 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca will support the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One’s training exercise from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., April 9.
The exercise is conducted annually in April and October. The training event supports the CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopters based in Yuma, Arizona.
During the exercise, CH-53s fly into Libby Army Airfield and Hubbard Landing Zone. Marines exit the helicopters, secure selected areas, and return to their aircraft. On LAAF, the group conducts a Forward Air Refueling Point event, refueling a couple of the helicopters from a KC-130. This is done while the aircraft’s engines are on. Additionally, several C-130s and F/A-18s will provide overhead support. The exercise ends with all helicopters and the KC-130 departing LAAF within the 2-hour window.
Efforts are made to reduce the noise footprint of the helicopters crossing Huachuca City to the East Range, however, residents in this area will hear the CH-53s flying in formation to and from the East Range. While the exercise is being conducted, LAAF will close the airfield to non-participating aircraft.
A Notice to Airmen will be published to alert all local pilots and others intending to fly in during this time period. This provides a safe training environment and protects General Aviation from a military exercise.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.