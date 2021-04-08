Pima County expands COVID-19 indoor vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County and its health partners are shifting and expanding their COVID-19 vaccination efforts to indoor facilities in order to beat the heat.
The County:
- Opened a vaccination site at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on April 5.
The site operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No appointment is necessary; register on-site.
- Will start vaccinations to the general public at Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, on April 12.
The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registration begins April 9 at azdhs.gov.
- Will help move Tucson Medical Center’s drive-through point of distribution (POD) to a walk-through site at the Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, beginning April 19.
Registration at TMC’s new location will still be available through this link on the County website.
“We reached over 500,000 vaccinations in Pima County earlier this week, and we are going to continue our momentum as temperatures rise,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “All these moves will keep the community, the POD workers and the volunteers safe from the heat as we put shots into arms.”
Additionally, the drive-through site at Banner-South Kino Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, will adjust its hours on April 17 to 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
TMC already has been informing first-dose patients of the change in location to receive their second dose. Banner will be reaching out via patient preference (text, email, phone call) to reschedule any impacted second-dose appointments after the change in hours.
The state-run University of Arizona POD has drive-through and walk-through options.
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Pima County is open to anyone 18 and older at any site and for 16- and 17-year-olds at sites that offer the Pfizer vaccine. For updated registration options and which vaccine is available at each site, visit our COVID-19 vaccine information page at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
