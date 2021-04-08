Police investigate deadly shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting on Tucson’s south side.
The incident happened in the 5300 block of South Park Avenue, near South Lawn Cemetery, at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man who had gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are in custody.
Park Avenue is closed in the area for the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
