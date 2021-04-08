Shuttered Venue Operators Grant now open for applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news for small businesses in Arizona. The Small Business Administration has begun accepting applications for its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
The program includes over $16 billion in grants for shuttered venues due to the effects of the pandemic.
Venues that can [APPLY] for this grant include:
- Live venue operators or promoters
- Theatrical producers
- Live performing arts organization operators
- Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria
- Motion picture theater operators
- Talent representatives
- Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements
Any of these venues applying must have been in operation as of Feb. 20, 2020, and venues that have received a PPP loan on or after Dec. 27, 2020, will have their SVOG grants reduced by the PPP loan amount.
SVOG funds may be used by venues for payroll costs, rent payments, utility payments and worker protections, among others.
