U of A opens 8,900 vaccine apointments Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you still have not been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, another opportunity opens up for you tomorrow. The University of Arizona will open up 8,900 vaccination appointments on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
Anyone interested can check availability and register for an appointment by following [THIS LINK]. Appointments are required for vaccination.
Additionally, the U of A site is also making more same-day appointments available each day. Appointment availability will be updated online throughout the day, based on operational capacity.
People age 16 and older are eligible for vaccination at the U of A site, including other state-run PODS.
Those who need assistance can email covidhelp@arizona.edu or call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in English or Spanish.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.