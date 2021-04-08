What they’re saying about Sean Miller’s departure from University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The firing of head basketball coach Sean Miller put the University of Arizona into the national spotlight Thursday, April 7.
After the initial shock wore off, former players, fans and national pundits took to social media to share their thoughts.
Below are some of the most popular tweets about the move.
Live look at Arizona fans realizing that the trend in college basketball is to hire former players who were part of the program's Golden Era pic.twitter.com/SKj1s4EEiI— Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) April 7, 2021
I would love to see @PacificMensBB @Iambiggie503 get a shot. He had to take over a program coming out of penalties. He could manage this one too. He would have great support from @APlayersProgram alumni. https://t.co/qW0qyigix4— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 7, 2021
A stupid decision like this makes it hard to continue to support Arizona athletics... smh— Max Wiepking (@maxwellwiepking) April 7, 2021
Just leaving it out here.. One of the best coaches I've been coached by https://t.co/D5PgY2Ujav— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) April 7, 2021
Fans of @APlayersProgram can’t be shocked - they have multiple Level 1 Allegations from the @NCAA The only SURPRISE is that it has taken so long for a change .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 7, 2021
Sean Miller trying to get into Arizona’s facilities pic.twitter.com/QIt80ezE4N— The Sixth Men (@thesixthmen_) April 7, 2021
Sean Miller is out at Arizona so now it is time for the Tommy Lloyd rumors to hit their fever pitch.— Slipper Still Fits (@slipperstillfit) April 7, 2021
Will Wade after seeing the Sean Miller news 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/p8kfdJ4jyD— Jake Nichols (@jnichols_2121) April 7, 2021
Whoever at ESPN picked this photo for their Sean Miller story deserves an award pic.twitter.com/Edfi2V47Iw— Chris Bains (@cinbinbains) April 7, 2021
Lost in the Sean Miller’s firing is that some really good behind-the-scenes people lost their jobs today at Arizona.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2021
Ryan Reynolds and David Miller are two of the best at what they do.
Reynolds is as good as any DOBO in the country and Miller is a rising star in business.
302 - 109, 73% winning percentage, 3x PAC-12 coach of the year, 5x PAC-12 conference championships, 3x PAC-12 conference tournament championships, FIBA U-19 gold medal, 2x sweet-sixteens, and 3x elite eights— Austin Miller (@austinmiller_3) April 7, 2021
Never forget these classic Sean Miller moments.... pic.twitter.com/reOOzBwfVR— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 7, 2021
We'll always have #HeTouchedTheBall https://t.co/8tbZbyqLDi— AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) April 7, 2021
Sean Miller’s NCAA tournament record at Arizona from 2009-2015:— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) April 7, 2021
11-4
His record from 2016-2021:
2-3, including two seasons of not making the tournament. pic.twitter.com/25gkzzyJwS
Arizona should pay Adia Barnes what they paid Sean Miller.— profloumoore (@loumoore12) April 7, 2021
Sean Miller gets fired from Arizona for “ongoing NCAA issues”. Bill Self gets a lifetime contract. Seems legit. pic.twitter.com/KHrPwEatCo— Nate Adrian's Hair (@hair_nate) April 8, 2021
Sean Miller, his family, and his staff treated me far better than I could have ever expected over the past 7 years. I wish I could share all of my experiences, but I will cherish the memories. It's days like today that make what I do exceptionally difficult. Some great people...— Jeff Dean (@UAZVoice) April 7, 2021
Archie and Sean Miller at the next family dinner pic.twitter.com/D8xKPavUY0— Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) April 7, 2021
The last Live Look of Sean Miller’s time at Arizona, end of an era @clubtrillion pic.twitter.com/F6fh09eACE— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) April 7, 2021
Sean Miller stopped winning.— Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) April 7, 2021
That’s the bottom line.
Arizona didn’t just now come to its senses about Miller’s NCAA violations. They just couldn’t extend a guy who hadn’t built an at-large team in three years, especially with the NCAA penalties coming. https://t.co/InKe1AgQ7N
Arizona Just Fired Sean Miller And It's Totally Because Of The FBI Investigation And Not Because He Stopped Winning (Wink, Wink) https://t.co/CZIyE0pS8x pic.twitter.com/WtFmvjoNbK— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2021
Arizona has parted ways with HC Sean Miller, per @GoodmanHoops— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021
Miller was charged in March with a lack of head coach responsibility for failure to promote atmosphere of compliance pic.twitter.com/4W3IuQkhK2
Sean Miller met with both Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins and AD Dave Heeke last night for more than an hour with no conclusion, source told @stadium. Then met again this morning and decided to part ways with Miller, who is owed about $1.5 million.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2021
Oh are we lifting the embargo on Sean Miller getting upset at me for posting a video of him cursing out a player in public, then refusing to shake my hand, then refusing to answer ordinary presser questions for several weeks? https://t.co/9py3AcIslp— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) April 7, 2021
UA softball coach Mike Candrea on Arizona parting ways with Sean Miller: "I don't know all the details, so I'm not going to try to comment, but I'm gonna miss the guy. I really loved his passion. He was a player's coach and he did a lot for this program." pic.twitter.com/4ycytRG793— Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) April 7, 2021
@BarstoolBigCat live look at Sean Miller being told he’s fired pic.twitter.com/ir8aYpUF6Q— 5 star man (@boilers519) April 7, 2021
From everything I’ve been told over the last several weeks, the Sean Miller decision was truly made by Robbins before the Oregon game.— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) April 7, 2021
Then the admin let this thing sit and sit for a month all while saying “Sean Miller is our coach.”
Bill Self cheats and get’s a lifetime contract.— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) April 7, 2021
Sean Miller cheats and get’s fired.
Will Wade is recorded offering cash payments to recruits and is still employed.
College Basketball is weird.
