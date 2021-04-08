What they’re saying about Sean Miller’s departure from University of Arizona

Sean Miller era comes to end at University of Arizona
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST - Updated April 7 at 5:52 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The firing of head basketball coach Sean Miller put the University of Arizona into the national spotlight Thursday, April 7.

After the initial shock wore off, former players, fans and national pundits took to social media to share their thoughts.

Below are some of the most popular tweets about the move.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.