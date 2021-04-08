Wildfire near Dudleyville threatens structures, sparks evacuations

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire that is threatening structures has resulted in some evacuations in Dudleyville.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has put some residents on standby to evacuate, while others have already been ordered to ‘GO’, according to a tweet from Arizona’s Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
According to the PCSO, the fire started at about 9 a.m. today. At the moment, the fire is burning 175 acres, and authorities have not yet located its ignition point. There are currently 75 total structures threatened in the evacuation zone, and two structures have already been lost. There are an estimated 243 residents living in the area.
The Arizona State Forestry is in command of the operation and is partnered with other agencies. About 75 fire personnel are currently on scene working toward containment.
Officials say wind and heat are making it difficult to control the fire, which is actively being fueled by salt cedar, grass and brush.
According to AZ Family, a Very Large Airtanker and a Large Airtanker are among the aircraft headed to help resources on the ground battling the fire, which has been named the Margo Fire. Read the article HERE.
Dudleyville is a small town on State Route 77 north of Mammoth.
SR 77 is currently blocked off and the fire is burning in thick tamarisk.
