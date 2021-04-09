Archaeologists unearth ancient city in Egypt from Amenhotep III’s reign

LUXOR, Egypt (KOLD News 13) - Archaeologists in Egypt say they have uncovered an ancient pharaonic city that was constructed during the reign of Amenhotep III, one of the most powerful and iconic pharaohs in Egypt’s history.
Archaeologists say the city had lain unseen for centuries and was built more than 3,400 years ago.
Excavations at the site near Luxor began in September of last year, and within weeks archaeologists found brick formations going in every direction, somewhat depicting a maze.
The city’s remains were well-preserved, with complete walls almost 3 meters high and rooms filled with tools used during daily life at that time. Some of the objects found include rings, scarabs, colored pottery and mud-bricks bearing seals of Amenhotep’s cartouche.
The newly discovered ruins are described as a sort of “ancient Egyptian Pompeii” due to the critical need to preserve the area as an archaeological park.
Additionally, the site contains a large number of ovens and kilns for making glass and faience, along with the debris of thousands of statues from Amenhotep III’s reign.
