DPS responds to vehicle rollover on I-19 at KM 84

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a rollover accident on I-19 near northbound kilometer marker 84.
According to the Green Valley Fire District, a collision occurred between Pima Mine and Papago Roads along the median at about 3:35 p.m.
DPS says the vehicle starting fishtailing when it overturned on the median, with two people inside.
Both of the individuals managed to get out of the vehicle, but the driver was taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
