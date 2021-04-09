FIRST ALERT FORECAST: another hot April weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures hover around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 50s through the weekend! Our next storm passes north of Arizona by the middle of next week and will bring us a few degrees of cooling and gusty winds. Any moisture looks to stay north.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
