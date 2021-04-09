PACC to hold a name your price event for animal adoptions this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is holding an adoption promotion where adopters can name their own adoption price for adult pets four months or older.
There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog that cannot be waived. Kittens and puppies will cost $50 each. The sale runs from April 9 to 11. On Wednesday, the shelter took in 88 pets.
”We have been seeing our intake slowly creeping up,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “As it warms up, that’s when it starts to get really busy at the shelter. There are a variety of reasons for that increase, including folks facing some tough choices who had to surrender their pets, overwhelmed caregivers who are working to reduce the number of pets in their home, and we always have a steady string of stray pets that come into the shelter every day.”
Potential adopters will need to make an appointment to meet pets at the shelter at pima.gov/adopt. Once an adopter sees a pet they like, they should fill out either a cat or dog survey. After they send the survey, they will get a reply email where they can choose a time to come into the shelter.
People can also make an appointment to walk through the kennels. All visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while at the shelter. For those who would like to help but cannot adopt a pet full time, they can sign up to foster at pima.gov/foster. The pets most in need of foster care are larger dogs, pets with medical needs, and pets with behavioral challenges.
Another way to help is by donating to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, PACC’s official nonprofit partner.PACC is also working hard to get stray pets back home. The shelter had a 30 percent return-to-owner rate for March, much higher than the national average of around 20 percent.
Among the new strategies in place contributing to that return-to-owner rate:
- An automated texting system that can walk people through reporting a lost pet
- A system called “Finding Rover” that uses facial recognition technology to match up “found” pets with the “lost” reports
- A staff member whose sole job is to handle the Lost and Found Reports
- A focus on keeping pets in the neighborhoods where they were found in hopes of keeping them closer to their actual homes
- An overhaul of the Lost and Found website to make it more user-friendly
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.