PACC to hold a name your price event for animal adoptions this weekend

”We have been seeing our intake slowly creeping up,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “As it warms up, that’s when it starts to get really busy at the shelter. There are a variety of reasons for that increase, including folks facing some tough choices who had to surrender their pets, overwhelmed caregivers who are working to reduce the number of pets in their home, and we always have a steady string of stray pets that come into the shelter every day.”