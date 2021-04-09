State will not seek death penalty for man accused of killing Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office has filed notice that the state no longer intends to seek the death penalty in the Christopher Clements case.
No reason was immediately given for the withdrawal by Pima County Attorney Laura Conover.
Celis was 6 years old when she vanished from her parents’ east-side home in April 2012. Just two years later, 13-year-old Gonzales disappeared while walking to a friend’s house.
Both girls were found dead near Trico and West Avra Valley roads.
Clements is facing 22 felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
• April 20, 2012: 11 p.m., Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.
• April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover Isabel is not in the house.
• April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.
• April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post $6,000 reward.
• March 2017: Human remains discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.
• March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.
• Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.
• June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzales leaves home to walk and visit a friend.
• June 4, 2014: Gonzales reporting missing by her family after she fails to come home.
• June 6, 2014: Human remains discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.
• June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzales.
• Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.
