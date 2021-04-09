Tucson police arrest street racer on I-10 Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last night, Thursday, air teams with the Tucson Police Department assisted in stopping a street racer on Interstate 10 near Grant Road.
Tucson police say they originally spotted the vehicle racing up Craycroft Road. The vehicle drove through three divisions “without regard to life or property”.
Luckily no one was injured.
Police say the vehicle finally came to a stop near Grant and I-10 because of damage the vehicle had sustained.
A Tucson police K-9 was led to the subjects in the car.
Still no word on the arrests.
