UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly hitting woman in walker, speeding away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a Tucson woman in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the week.
The Tucson Police Department said William Joseph Tobia, 60, was arrested Thursday, April 8, and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision and tampering with evidence.
Tobia is being held in the Pima County Jail without bond.
“The Tucson Police Department would like to thank our local media partners and members of the community for their assistance,” the TPD said in a release. “As a result of the request for information, the Tucson community came forward with crucial information that led to the ultimate arrest of the suspect.”
The TPD announced earlier Thursday it was looking for the suspect responsible for hitting Kristina Dale Sikora, 73, on Monday, April 5.
Sikora, who was using a walker and carrying an oxygen tank, was in a crosswalk at Broadway Boulevard and Mountain Avenue when she was hit.
She was transported to a local hospital and later died.
