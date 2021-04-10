Arizona says COVID-19 cases expected to slightly increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two weeks, Pima County and the State of Arizona have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases.
It’s not a large increase but it is cause for concern.
“We anticipate seeing cases increase as people come back together,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Health Director. “I don’t think we’re so concerned about that as long as our hospitalizations and deaths remain low or steady.”
But what’s concerning is there may be more than one reason for the increase. It may be because the state has lowered its mitigation standards or it may be because more transmissible variants are showing up in the numbers.
Which one of those is the real cause of the bump isn’t known and may not be for a while, but the state says it will continue to monitor.
It has been a race of variants vs. the virus for several months now. The state is aware the UK variant and the California variant have been identified in the state but it has not been determined if either is dominant.
Any time there’s an increase in cases it’s cause for concern but at this time, she agrees it’s not time for alarm.
Thirty-five percent of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 20% have received both. That’s still far from herd immunity, which needs 75% to 80% of the population vaccinated.
One thing that may cause a problem reaching that goal is vaccine hesitancy, especially among minorities and the impoverished.
Dr. Christ said “vaccine hesitancy is a big concern” and we “have to address it at some point.”
She suggests people continue with the same safety strategies of wearing a mask and maintaining distance.
“If somebody is asymptomatic and has mild, cold-like symptoms, that’s not something we’d be concerned about,” she said. “We’d be concerned if that individual gave it to their grandmother or grandfather.”
That’s when concern would change to alarm.
