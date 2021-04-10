Arizona sees no J&J adverse reactions; several states pause operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After several states have paused operations at some sites using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Arizona officials said it is still safe to use.
FC Tucson players got vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Friday at the Skyline TMCOne location. Midfielder, Charlie Dennis, said he was a little nervous at first, but he barely felt the prick.
“It feels great. Hopefully, it’s for the greater good, and hopefully we can sort of move past it and hopefully it helps in the future,” he said.
TMCOne has administered around 700 J&J doses across all of their locations. These players just adding to that. TMCOne clinics now have COVID-19 vaccines available for anybody (current TMCOne patients and non TMCOne patients) 18 and over, but spaces are limited. The vaccine efforts at TMCOne started about two weeks ago. They said they haven’t seen any adverse reactions.
“We wouldn’t be giving it if we had any reservations about it. I know they have had some side effects in different places, but we’re always going to have some kind of side effect to a medication no matter what the medication is,” said Shelly Strand, TMCOne Family Nurse Practitioner.
Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado have all paused vaccination efforts at some sites with the Johnson and Johnson vaccines after a limited number of people had adverse reactions.
The CDC is evaluating the situation across the nation. State officials there say there is no cause for concern—and less than one percent of people have experienced these reactions, including dizziness and fainting. Arizona State Health director, Dr. Cara Christ, said the vaccine is still safe to use.
“Right now, we haven’t seen events like that in Arizona,” she said Friday during a news conference.
The vaccine troubles are not welcome news after millions of doses were deemed unusable due to a factory mix-up. Arizona is seeing a drop in their allotment of J&J’s vaccine—down to 12,000 next week. The state had received more than 100,000 previously.
“As much as we can get, we’re happy to take,” said Dr. Christ of the J&J vaccine.
Health officials still maintain—the best vaccine is the one you can get, but said you should speak with your provider about which vaccine is right for you.
Vaccine appointments will open up at two more TMCOne clinics next week – at the Rita and Harrison locations. People can follow the TMCOne Facebook page for updates. Four TMCOne clinics are currently administering J&J vaccines for COVID-19 during specific time blocks:
· Skyline: Fridays, 9 a.m. – noon and 12:40-3 p.m., 520-324-1214
· Rincon: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8:20 a.m.-noon, 520-324-1727
· Wyatt: Fridays, 8 a.m.-noon, 520-324-8621
· Oracle: call 520-324-4910
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.