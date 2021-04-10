Authorities looking for man posing as police officer in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a report of a man posing as a police officer in the area.
The SPD said a juvenile may have been contacted by the man in the area of Quail Creek Parkway and Campbell Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The juvenile may have been detained for more than 30 minutes by the man, who was wearing a black uniform and driving a black SUV with the word “police” in silver lettering on the side. The suspect has been described as a clean-shaven white man with dark brown hair.
The SPD said the vehicle, uniform, equipment and weapon described by the juvenile does not match any local law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.